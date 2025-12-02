Delegates arrive as PDP sets for guber primary in Osun

… INEC officials monitor exercise

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State have arrived at the venue of its governorship primary election in Osogbo.

The party delegates arrived at Adolak Hall in Osogbo for the party primary amidst tight security to forestall any violence.

Recall that the State PDP Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi, had on Monday announced that the primary election would no longer be held due to the crisis that rocked the national leadership of the party.

His claim was, however, countered by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Theophilus Shan, insisting that the primary would hold as scheduled.

As of 11:04 on Tuesday, the Hall was filled to the brim with delegates, with the party electoral committee, led by Humphery Abba, also at the venue.

Other members of the committee include Bar. Marc Jacob, Chief Sanya Atofarati, Mrs Scholastical Kenebi, Chief Anene Azubuike, Mrs Splendour Josephine and Dr Sunday Solarin, who serves as the secretary.

Meanwhile, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were also at the venue to monitor the exercise.

Details later…