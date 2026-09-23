Lassa fever deaths hit 258 as CFR rises to 24%

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria recorded 18 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever in epidemiological week 35, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in 2026 to 1,074, with 258 deaths recorded across 24 states.

The latest Lassa Fever Situation Report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, covering August 24 to 30, 2026, showed that the 18 new cases were reported in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi states.

The cumulative case fatality rate, CFR, has consequently risen to 24 per cent, significantly higher than the 18.6 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, when 162 deaths were reported.

The NCDC said the number of new confirmed cases declined from 21 in week 34 to 18 in week 35.

“Cumulatively, 258 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 24.0%, which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2025 (18.6%),” the agency stated.

The report showed that 7,785 suspected cases have been recorded so far this year, compared with 7,375 during the same period in 2025.

It said 86 per cent of all confirmed cases were reported from five states — Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue.

Ondo accounted for 34 per cent of confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi with 24 per cent, Taraba 12 per cent, Edo 10 per cent and Benue six per cent.

According to the NCDC, the predominant age group affected is people aged 21 to 30 years, with cases ranging from one to 93 years and a median age of 30.

The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases was 1:0.9.

No new healthcare worker infection was reported during week 35, although 54 healthcare workers have been affected cumulatively this year.

The agency said 13 patients were being managed at treatment centres during the week, bringing the cumulative number of patients managed at treatment centres to 816.

On the factors contributing to the high fatality rate, the NCDC identified late presentation of patients, poor health-seeking behaviour and the high cost of treatment and clinical management.

It also listed poor environmental sanitation and inadequate awareness in high-burden communities, as well as healthcare worker infections, among the major challenges confronting the response.

The agency said it had continued to strengthen surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control, contact tracing and community engagement in affected states.

It disclosed that National Rapid Response Teams had been deployed to seven high-burden states, while personal protective equipment and other infection prevention commodities had been distributed to health facilities.

The NCDC also developed a 30-day Healthcare Worker Protection Plan for Lassa fever, with support from the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

The plan is aimed at reducing infections among frontline healthcare workers in states affected by the disease.

The agency urged states to sustain community engagement throughout the year and strengthen efforts to prevent, detect and respond promptly to cases.

It also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever, ensure timely referral and treatment, and strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures.

“Healthcare workers should continue to maintain high suspicion for Lassa fever and initiate timely referral and treatment, and adhere to standard infection prevention and control procedures,” the NCDC advised.

The agency further urged states and partners to strengthen their capacity to prevent, detect and respond to Lassa fever outbreaks, while calling for improved environmental sanitation and public awareness in high-burden communities.