Makinde to Wike: Tinubu didn’t give Oyo N50bn for airport

Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has rejected a claim by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that President Bola Tinubu provided N50 billion to support the upgrade of the Ibadan airport.

Makinde described the claim as false, insisting that the airport upgrade was being funded entirely by the Oyo State Government.

He spoke on Tuesday during the North-West town hall meeting organised by the APM in Katsina as part of activities ahead of the 2027 general election.

Wike had said during a live appearance on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout on Monday that Tinubu provided N50 billion to support Makinde’s plan to upgrade the airport to international standards.

“President Tinubu provided N50 billion to support Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde’s plan to upgrade Oyo Airport into an international airport. So, it’s not correct to say I’m the only G5 governor benefiting from Tinubu’s government,” Wike said.

But Makinde said the claim was false.

“My attention was called to an interview granted yesterday by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, where he said that the President gave N50 billion to Oyo State or to me to upgrade the airport in Ibadan to international standards.

“I want to say that claim is false. The President did not give N50 billion to me or to Oyo State to upgrade the Ibadan Airport. The airport upgrade project is being undertaken 100 per cent with the money of Oyo State,” Makinde said.

Makinde flagged off the upgrade of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in September 2024 at an initial cost of N41 billion.

The domestic terminal upgrade was completed in October 2025, while work on the full international terminal, including facilities for customs and immigration, is ongoing.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was appointed FCT minister by Tinubu in August 2023 and has openly supported the President’s bid for a second term.

Makinde and Wike were among the G5 governors who opposed the presidential bid of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election following the crisis within the PDP.

The other members of the group were then-Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, former Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Wike had contested the PDP presidential primary against Atiku and 12 other aspirants, polling 237 votes to Atiku’s 371.

Makinde has since moved away from the G5 alignment following his political differences with Wike, particularly over the FCT minister’s support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Makinde is now the presidential candidate of the APM for the 2027 election.