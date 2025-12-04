Insecurity: Rivers monarch calls for collaboration to combat insurgency

…Urges Massive Development Across Communities

By Daniel Abia

As insecurity continues to pose significant challenges across the country, traditional rulers and development stakeholders have been urged to intensify efforts toward meaningful investment in communities to address youth restiveness and unemployment.

Speaking during his coronation in Ngeribarama community, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH King Osoma Natrebo Enos Iwo called on private companies, NGOs, and relevant government agencies to support fish-farming infrastructure, vocational training, and youth empowerment initiatives as part of a comprehensive approach to curb insecurity.

King Iwo emphasized the need for specialized credit facilities, modern aquaculture training, and skill-building workshops to enhance fish processing, marketing, and sustainable environmental practices. According to him, empowering youths with productive skills is essential to discouraging involvement in crime.

“Ngeribarama, and indeed every community, must no longer wait for handouts,” he said. “With God’s grace and the support of stakeholders, we will harness our rivers, our soil, and our youths. We will farm, trade, and build our own future.”

The monarch identified education as one of the most pressing needs in Ngeribarama and appealed for partnerships with government, philanthropists, NGOs, and development agencies to establish educational facilities within the community.

He outlined plans for youth development and vocational centres as alternatives to criminality and oil theft, adding that mentorship and skills training rooted in moral values would help build a generation positioned to resist social vices and environmental damage.

“Rivers State has, for many years, grappled with security challenges such as militancy, pipeline vandalism, cult clashes, sea piracy, oil theft, and general youth restiveness,” he noted, stressing that these issues have affected oil production, displaced communities, and undermined economic growth.

“As a king, I will partner with companies, NGOs, and government to guide our youths away from illegal activities and toward productive ventures, honest labour, and responsible living,” he added.

King Iwo highlighted the economic potential of Rivers State’s aquatic resources—including crabs, oysters, shrimps, periwinkles, and sea snails—and noted that a revived fishing and agro-allied economy could create jobs and contribute to economic stability. He referenced data from the Rivers Cooperative Federation indicating that cooperatives in agriculture and fisheries could significantly boost the state’s GDP if adequately supported.

The monarch also commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the “massive infrastructure commitments,” particularly the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road project expected to improve access to riverine communities.

“We are grateful to His Excellency for remembering the Kalabari people,” he said. “When that road is completed, it will open up our region, ease movement, attract investors, and create opportunities for our youth.”

He appealed to the state government, corporate bodies, NGOs, and civil society groups to support development initiatives in Ngeribarama, noting that his ascension offers renewed opportunity for progress.

“This throne is not mine alone; it belongs to every son and daughter of Ngeribarama and the entire Ke Kingdom. I call on all stakeholders—government, companies, and the community—to work together in peace and unity for prosperity.”

The installation of Osoma Natrebo Enos Iwo as the first king of Ngeribarama marks a significant moment for the community, signaling its readiness to pursue peace, security, economic diversification, youth empowerment, and cultural renewal.