Full List: iPhone 17, Achalugo, other things Nigerians search for the most in Google 2025

Google has released its 2025 Year in Search report, highlighting the events, personalities, entertainment, and cultural moments that captured the curiosity of Nigerians throughout the year.
Published on Thursday, the data reflects how Nigerians used Google to follow political developments, honor national icons, decode viral slang, and explore emerging food, lifestyle, and entertainment trends.
Political searches were especially prominent. Senator Natasha Akpoti topped the list of most-searched Nigerian personalities, reflecting heightened public engagement. Globally, Nigerians showed significant interest in the Israel–Iran conflict and the U.S. elections. Searches also spiked following the deaths of notable figures, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, and Pope Francis.
Entertainment, music, and culture were also major drivers of searches. Nigerian music dominated, with “Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough)” by Tkeyz ft Steve Hills leading the list of most-searched songs, followed by Fido’s “Joy Is Coming” and Davido & Omah Lay’s “With You”. Local film and series captured attention, with Kemi Adetiba recognized among the most-searched personalities thanks to the success of To Kill a Monkey, Nigeria’s top trending series in 2025.
Viral slang and cultural trends were equally popular. Questions like “What is Labubu?” and searches for the meaning of “Achalugo” surged as Nigerians tried to decode viral social media phenomena. Food searches reflected a mix of local and international flavors, from chinchin and sausage rolls to Ginger Shots, Pornstar Martini, hummus, and lasagna.
Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications & Public Affairs Manager for West Africa at Google, described the report as “more than just data; it’s a vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention… showing how Nigerians use Search to actively engage with the world around them.”
The full 2025 Year in Search list for Nigeria is available on the Google Trends portal. Below is a detailed breakdown of the top searches across categories:
Nigeria’s 2025 Year in Search Rankings
News & Current Affairs
- Diogo Jota
- Buhari
- Charlie Kirk
- iPhone 17
- Israel–Iran War
- Pope Francis
- Hulk Hogan
- Natasha Akpoti
- Peter Rufai
Personalities (Nigerian)
- Natasha Akpoti
- Eberechi Eze
- Fubara
- Chika Ike
- Mr Eazi
- Kemi Adetiba
- Ajibola Elizabeth
- Hilda Baci
- VDM
- Priscilla Ojo
Personalities (Global)
- Gyokeres
- Garnacho
- Joao Pedro
- Aaron Pierre
- Tyler Perry
- Michele Lamy
- Larry Ellison
- Kim Sae Ron
Personalities (Sports)
- Gyokeres
- Garnacho
- Xavi Simons
- Sesko
- Mbeumo
- Joao Pedro
- Eberechi Eze
- Andre Silva
- Isak
- Noni Madueke
Personalities (Artistes)
- Chika Ike
- Juma Jux
- Mr Eazi
- Kemi Adetiba
- Kim Sae Ron
- Mavo
- Peju Ogunmola
- Teyana Taylor
- Fola
Devices
- iPhone 17
- Tecno Pop 10
- Pop 10
- Straw
- Redmi 14C
- Redmi 15C
- Tecno Spark 40
- Redmi A5
- Infinix Note 50 Pro
- Redmi 15
Viral Losses / Obituaries
- Diogo Jota
- Buhari
- Charlie Kirk
- Pope Francis
- Hulk Hogan
Trending Meanings / Questions
- Achalugo meaning
- Allegedly meaning
- Labubu meaning
- Kelebu meaning
- Demure meaning
- Ozempic meaning
- Sope Purr meaning
- Nepo baby meaning
- Shayla meaning
- Oblee meaning
- Who is Charlie Kirk?
- Who is Seyi Vodi?
- Who is the new pope?
- Who is Tompolo?
- What is Labubu?
- What is state of emergency?
- What is war crime?
- What is the meaning of Kelebu?
- Who is Michele Lamy?
- Who is the biggest streamer in Africa?
Recipes
- Pornstar Martini
- Ginger Shot
- Chinchin
- Sausage Roll
- Hummus
- Chickwizz
- Soufflé Pancake
- Lasagna
- Chinese Rice
- Asun Rice
Music Lyrics
- “With You” – Davido ft Omah Lay
- “Oluwatosin”
- “Hope” – XXXTentacion
- “Joy Is Coming” – Fido
- “Favour It Surrounds Me Like a Shield”
- “Arike”
- “Vice City” – XXXTentacion
- “Laho”
- “Shaolin” – Seyi Vibez
- “Day by Day” – Simi ft Kizz Daniel
Songs
- “Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough)” – Tkeyz ft Steve Hills
- “Joy Is Coming” – Fido
- “With You” – Davido ft Omah Lay
- “Laho” – Shallipopi
- “My Darling” – Chella
- “Fun” – Rema
- “Arike”
- “Pity This Boy”
- “Money” – Teni
Series
- Wednesday Season 2
- Squid Game
- To Kill a Monkey
- Squid Game Season 2
- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
- Koleoso
- Beauty in Black
- Koleoso Part 6
- Wata Shida
- Koleoso Part 7
Movies
- Straw
- Sinners
- Love in Every Word
- G20
- The Gorge
- K-Pop: Demon Hunters
- 28 Years Later
- Fantastic Four
- Final Destination
- Superman 2025
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.