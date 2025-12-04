Full List: iPhone 17, Achalugo, other things Nigerians search for the most in Google 2025

Google has released its 2025 Year in Search report, highlighting the events, personalities, entertainment, and cultural moments that captured the curiosity of Nigerians throughout the year.

Published on Thursday, the data reflects how Nigerians used Google to follow political developments, honor national icons, decode viral slang, and explore emerging food, lifestyle, and entertainment trends.

Political searches were especially prominent. Senator Natasha Akpoti topped the list of most-searched Nigerian personalities, reflecting heightened public engagement. Globally, Nigerians showed significant interest in the Israel–Iran conflict and the U.S. elections. Searches also spiked following the deaths of notable figures, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, and Pope Francis.

Entertainment, music, and culture were also major drivers of searches. Nigerian music dominated, with “Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough)” by Tkeyz ft Steve Hills leading the list of most-searched songs, followed by Fido’s “Joy Is Coming” and Davido & Omah Lay’s “With You”. Local film and series captured attention, with Kemi Adetiba recognized among the most-searched personalities thanks to the success of To Kill a Monkey, Nigeria’s top trending series in 2025.

Viral slang and cultural trends were equally popular. Questions like “What is Labubu?” and searches for the meaning of “Achalugo” surged as Nigerians tried to decode viral social media phenomena. Food searches reflected a mix of local and international flavors, from chinchin and sausage rolls to Ginger Shots, Pornstar Martini, hummus, and lasagna.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications & Public Affairs Manager for West Africa at Google, described the report as “more than just data; it’s a vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention… showing how Nigerians use Search to actively engage with the world around them.”

The full 2025 Year in Search list for Nigeria is available on the Google Trends portal. Below is a detailed breakdown of the top searches across categories:

Nigeria’s 2025 Year in Search Rankings

News & Current Affairs

Diogo Jota

Buhari

Charlie Kirk

iPhone 17

Israel–Iran War

Pope Francis

Hulk Hogan

Natasha Akpoti

Peter Rufai

Personalities (Nigerian)

Natasha Akpoti

Eberechi Eze

Fubara

Chika Ike

Mr Eazi

Kemi Adetiba

Ajibola Elizabeth

Hilda Baci

VDM

Priscilla Ojo

Personalities (Global)

Gyokeres

Garnacho

Joao Pedro

Aaron Pierre

Tyler Perry

Michele Lamy

Larry Ellison

Kim Sae Ron

Personalities (Sports)

Gyokeres

Garnacho

Xavi Simons

Sesko

Mbeumo

Joao Pedro

Eberechi Eze

Andre Silva

Isak

Noni Madueke

Personalities (Artistes)

Chika Ike

Juma Jux

Mr Eazi

Kemi Adetiba

Kim Sae Ron

Mavo

Peju Ogunmola

Teyana Taylor

Fola

Devices

iPhone 17

Tecno Pop 10

Pop 10

Straw

Redmi 14C

Redmi 15C

Tecno Spark 40

Redmi A5

Infinix Note 50 Pro

Redmi 15

Viral Losses / Obituaries

Diogo Jota

Buhari

Charlie Kirk

Pope Francis

Hulk Hogan

Trending Meanings / Questions

Achalugo meaning

Allegedly meaning

Labubu meaning

Kelebu meaning

Demure meaning

Ozempic meaning

Sope Purr meaning

Nepo baby meaning

Shayla meaning

Oblee meaning

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Who is Seyi Vodi?

Who is the new pope?

Who is Tompolo?

What is Labubu?

What is state of emergency?

What is war crime?

What is the meaning of Kelebu?

Who is Michele Lamy?

Who is the biggest streamer in Africa?

Recipes

Pornstar Martini

Ginger Shot

Chinchin

Sausage Roll

Hummus

Chickwizz

Soufflé Pancake

Lasagna

Chinese Rice

Asun Rice

Music Lyrics

“With You” – Davido ft Omah Lay

“Oluwatosin”

“Hope” – XXXTentacion

“Joy Is Coming” – Fido

“Favour It Surrounds Me Like a Shield”

“Arike”

“Vice City” – XXXTentacion

“Laho”

“Shaolin” – Seyi Vibez

“Day by Day” – Simi ft Kizz Daniel

Songs

“Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough)” – Tkeyz ft Steve Hills

“Joy Is Coming” – Fido

“With You” – Davido ft Omah Lay

“Laho” – Shallipopi

“My Darling” – Chella

“Fun” – Rema

“Arike”

“Pity This Boy”

“Money” – Teni

Series

Wednesday Season 2

Squid Game

To Kill a Monkey

Squid Game Season 2

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Koleoso

Beauty in Black

Koleoso Part 6

Wata Shida

Koleoso Part 7

Movies

Straw

Sinners

Love in Every Word

G20

The Gorge

K-Pop: Demon Hunters

28 Years Later

Fantastic Four

Final Destination

Superman 2025

Vanguard News