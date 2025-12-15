Four killed in Kogi accident

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By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on Sunday on the Lokoja–Ajaokuta road in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Tenimu Etuku, who disclosed this to newsmen, said seven other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

He said the accident, which involved an 18-seater Toyota commercial bus, occurred in Jimgbe Community on the Ajaokuta–Lokoja road, Ajaokuta Local Government.

Etuku said the injured victims of the accident were rescued by FRSC personnel, who also took them to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital for treatment, while the corpses of the four dead persons were deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

Giving further details, Etuku said the 18-seater bus with Abuja registration number ABC 232 XA was heading to Abuja from Enugu before the sad incident.

The sector commander explained that the driver, in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming truck, rammed into a faulty stationary truck.

Etuku described the incident as very unfortunate, urging motorists to always be mindful of the motoring environment, which may be free but not safe.

This is because there is a big difference between a free motoring environment and a safe motoring environment.

Therefore, drivers must always be alert while driving on the highways,” he advised.