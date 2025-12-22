FG to treat terrorists without ambiguity, says minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared an end to what it described as “ambiguous nomenclature” in dealing with insecurity, warning that any individual or group that terrorises Nigerians will henceforth be treated and classified strictly as a terrorist organisation.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the declaration on Monday, during an end-of-year press conference in Abuja, where he outlined major security, diplomatic and international milestones recorded by the country in 2025.

“Anyone who terrorises our people, whether an individual or a group, is a terrorist and will be dealt with as such,” Idris said.

“The era of ambiguity is over,” he declared, explaining that the directive was a clear policy stance of President Bola Tinubu.

He stressed that the administration would no longer tolerate acts of violence against citizens under any guise.

Beyond security, Idris said Nigeria had navigated a complex international diplomatic landscape in 2025, emerging as a more respected and confident player on the global stage.

He cited the recent diplomatic engagement with the United States, noting that what initially appeared as a strained episode had ultimately strengthened bilateral cooperation, particularly in security and development.

According to him, the renewed partnership culminated in the signing of a $5.8 billion health cooperation agreement between Nigeria and the United States only days ago.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the United States will provide $2.18 billion in grant funding, while Nigeria will contribute $3 billion, making it the largest co-investment by any country under America’s global health strategy.

Idris said the agreement would strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system, save lives and attract further investment, dismissing claims that the intervention was targeted at any particular region.

“No region was mentioned in that MOU. It is a multi-phase, nationwide cooperation that benefits all Nigerians,” he said.

The minister also highlighted Nigeria’s return to key international platforms after decades of absence, including the country’s successful re-election to the Category C seat of the International Maritime Organization Council for the 2026–2027 biennial, nearly 40 years after losing the position.

He further revealed that in 2025, several Nigerians were appointed to high-level international roles across sectors, including leadership positions in global health, telecommunications, coastal management, ports and harbours administration.

In the trade and creative sectors, Idris said Nigeria secured hosting rights for major continental and global events, including the Creative African Network (CANET) 2026 and the Inter-African Trade Fair 2027.

Responding to criticisms that Nigeria was losing relevance internationally, the minister said the country was, instead, “taking its seat back at the global table.”

He added that the recent clearance of newly appointed ambassadors by the National Assembly would further strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral relations and strategic engagement worldwide.

In the media and communications sector, Idris announced that Nigeria had also secured hosting rights for the 2026 World Public Relations Forum and the African Public Relations Association Conference, events expected to bring global communication leaders to the country.

“These achievements are proof that Nigeria is not retreating on the world stage,” he said.

According to him, “Nigeria is asserting itself across diplomacy, security, health, trade and global governance.”

The minister said the Tinubu administration remained committed to protecting national interests while positioning the country for sustainable growth and international relevance.