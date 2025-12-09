Diddy vs 50 Cent: How 20-year rivalry led to Netflix’s explosive documentary

The decades-long feud between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has escalated into one of hip-hop’s most consequential rivalries, culminating in a Netflix docuseries featuring never-before-seen footage of Diddy filmed just six days before his 2024 arrest.

The release of the tapes sparked industry-wide questions about how 50 Cent acquired material that Diddy allegedly never intended to be public, according to reporting by Mashable.

The long-running tensions resurfaced after Netflix released “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which included candid clips of the music mogul discussing his legal troubles. Diddy later accused Netflix of using “stolen” footage and described 50 Cent as a “longtime adversary with a personal vendetta.”

Origins of a Rivalry

Though both men emerged from the New York hip-hop scene in the 1990s, their relationship was never personal. 50 Cent contributed ghostwriting to Diddy’s 2001 track “Let’s Get It,” but later said their interactions were strictly professional. “I wouldn’t call it a friendship,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, accusing Diddy of exploiting creatives in the industry.

Their uneasy coexistence ruptured in 2006 when 50 Cent released “The Bomb,” a diss track implying Diddy knew details about the murder of Notorious B.I.G. Despite Diddy’s denial, the lyric ignited a feud that simmered for years.

Expanding Battlefields

The rivalry deepened as both artists grew their business empires. When Diddy partnered with Ciroc and 50 Cent later joined Effen Vodka, branding became another battleground. 50 Cent publicly mocked Ciroc and frequently recounted an awkward “shopping” invitation from Diddy that he said made him uncomfortable.

Diddy, meanwhile, publicly downplayed any animosity, joking in 2018 that 50 Cent “loves me,” but the conflict had long moved beyond friendly sparring.

Allegations and a Cultural Shift

The dynamic changed dramatically in 2023 and 2024 as Diddy faced mounting allegations, including claims of rape and assault by ex-girlfriend Cassie, civil lawsuits, a leaked 2016 hotel video, and federal raids. He was arrested in September 2024 on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Though acquitted on the most serious charges, he was convicted on two counts related to transportation for prostitution.

50 Cent, who had often hinted at Diddy’s alleged misconduct, said the developments validated his warnings. He then announced his involvement in producing a Netflix documentary examining Diddy’s rise, influence, and controversies.

Behind the Netflix Bombshell

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, “The Reckoning” featured interviews with insiders, associates, investigators, and alleged victims. Its most jarring element was footage of Diddy filmed days before his arrest—material 50 Cent refused to explain sourcing, saying only that “most journalists would not disclose their sources.”

The clips, first reported by NBC News, showed Diddy appearing distressed and strategising about his legal troubles. Stapleton said it was unclear whether Diddy knew the footage would appear in the series.

Why the Feud Escalated Beyond Music

While some framed the documentary as retaliation, 50 Cent insisted his motivation was accountability, not revenge. He argued that hip-hop’s silence around Diddy’s alleged behaviour necessitated outspokenness: if no one else would address it, he would.

Stapleton described the project as a decades-spanning investigation into Combs’ career, influence, and the allegations that shaped his downfall, calling the narrative “messy” and “complex.”

A Feud That Reshaped Hip-Hop

The conflict, once confined to diss tracks and rivalry between business ventures, has become a cultural turning point. 50 Cent maintained that he had long avoided Diddy’s social circles, saying, “I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties.”

The Netflix series, coupled with the controversial footage, cemented the feud as one of the most significant in modern entertainment—one that exposed long-whispered allegations and challenged the power structures of hip-hop.