‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ deepens Diddy’s woes, sparks questions about Tupac, Biggie

By Enitan Abdultawab

50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries – Sean Combs: The Reckoning – has placed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs under intense scrutiny, revisiting his role in the turbulent 1990s hip-hop scene and reigniting public questions about the mysterious deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. The series’ portrayal of events has sparked heated debate among fans and critics, as old controversies and unresolved suspicions resurface in the spotlight.

Following the release of the four-part series, executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the long-standing conflict between Combs and 50 Cent has once again flared.

Against the backdrop of Diddy serving a 50-month federal sentence for offences related to prostitution, the documentary explores decades of allegations surrounding his career, legal battles, and personal conduct.

Combs, however, denounced the series as a “shameful hit piece”, accusing Netflix of using unapproved footage and asserting that 50 Cent’s “personal vendetta” drives the project.

The documentary features interviews with accusers, former industry insiders, jurors from Combs’ federal trial, and never-before-seen footage of the rapper in the six days preceding his 2024 arrest. Despite criticism, it has attracted widespread attention.

It also chronicles Diddy’s rise through Bad Boy Entertainment, revisits the Biggie-Tupac era, and highlights new allegations of abuse, all of which Combs continues to deny. Netflix stated that despite repeated outreach to his legal team, it received no comment.

50 Cent maintains the project is not motivated by revenge. He claims many people trusted him to tell their stories when others would not, and frames his involvement as giving “a voice to the voiceless.” His criticism of Combs dates back to the early 2000s, including disputes over rapper Mase’s contract with Bad Boy, years of social media exchanges, public controversies, and disagreements preceding Cassie Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit.

Currently, Combs is incarcerated at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, where he serves as a chaplain’s aide and participates in therapy programmes that could reduce his sentence. He continues to challenge his conviction while maintaining his innocence.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has turned the series into a cultural phenomenon. The Reckoning has topped streaming charts, reinforced his presence in true-crime entertainment, and positioned him at the centre of one of hip-hop’s most divisive debates.