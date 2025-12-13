50 Cent’s ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning” deepens Diddy’s legal woes

Diddy

By Enitan Abdultawab

50 Cent’s Netflix documentary series ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ has placed Sean “Diddy” Combs under intense scrutiny, revisiting his role in the turbulent 1990s hip hop scene and reigniting public questions about the unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

The four part series, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, has sparked heated debate as old controversies resurface.

The documentary arrives while Combs serves a 50 month federal sentence for offenses related to prostitution. It examines decades of allegations surrounding his career, legal battles and personal conduct. Combs has denounced the series as a “shameful hit piece,” accusing Netflix of using unapproved footage and claiming 50 Cent’s “personal vendetta” drives the project.

‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning” features interviews with accusers, former industry insiders, jurors from Combs’ federal trial and previously unseen footage of the rapper in the six days before his 2024 arrest. It chronicles his rise with Bad Boy Entertainment, revisits the Biggie Tupac era and presents new abuse allegations, all denied by Combs. Netflix said it received no comment from Combs’ legal team despite outreach.

50 Cent maintains the project is not revenge. He says many trusted him to tell their stories when others would not, and frames his involvement as giving “a voice to the voiceless.” His criticism of Combs dates back to the early 2000s, including disputes over rapper Mase’s Bad Boy contract, years of social media exchanges and the fallout from Cassie Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit.

Combs is currently incarcerated at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, where he works as a chaplain’s aide and participates in therapy programs that could reduce his sentence. He continues to challenge his conviction while maintaining his innocence.

Meanwhile, “The Reckoning” has become a cultural phenomenon, topping streaming charts, reinforcing 50 Cent’s presence in true crime entertainment and placing him at the center of one of hip hop’s most divisive debates.