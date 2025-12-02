The Reckoning: Diddy calls Netflix documentary ‘shameful hit piece’, ‘illegal’

Diddy

By Emmanuel Okogba

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has strongly criticized Netflix following the platform’s surprise announcement of a four-part documentary about his life titled The Reckoning, set for release on December 2.

Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on federal trafficking and racketeering charges, issued his reaction through a spokesperson, describing the series as a “shameful hit piece.” His team also accused Netflix of using stolen and unauthorized footage, including private recordings he claims were never intended for public viewing.

According to his spokesperson, Combs has been documenting his life since his teenage years with plans to tell his story independently. They argued that Netflix “misappropriated” material without his consent and alleged that producers relied on clips containing personal conversations and unfinished pre-indictment content.

The filmmaker behind the project, however, maintains that all materials used were obtained legally through the appropriate channels, insisting the production team had full rights to the footage featured in the series.

Adding further tension is the involvement of rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – a longtime rival of Combs – who served as an executive producer. Diddy’s team called Netflix’s decision to involve him “staggering,” accusing Jackson of harboring a longstanding personal vendetta.

Netflix has not commented publicly beyond releasing the series trailer, which includes the voiceover: “You can’t continue to keep hurting people and nothing ever happens.”

The documentary promises previously unseen material, exclusive interviews, and an examination of Combs’ rise in the entertainment industry and subsequent downfall.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is scheduled to premiere December 2, 2025, on Netflix.