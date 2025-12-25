Christmas celebrations light up Kano metropolis

Christmas celebrations were observed peacefully across Kano metropolis as Christian faithful trooped out in large numbers to mark the birth of Jesus Christ amid tight security arrangements.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that from the early hours of the day, worshippers dressed in colourful and elegant attires attended Christmas Masses and Church services in various Churches within the Kano metropolitan area and its environs.

The atmosphere was festive and orderly, with hymns, prayers, and thanksgiving sessions dominating the celebrations.

Rev. Fathers and Pastors delivered sermons centred on love, peace, kindness, and tolerance, urging the worshippers to extend goodwill to one another and promote peaceful coexistence.

Security was visibly beefed up across the city as personnel of various security agencies were deployed to ensure the safety of lives and property throughout the celebrations.

NAN Correspondents reported that the celebrations were colourful and well-attended, with no incidents recorded.

Joseph Emeka a resident of Yaruba Road in Sabon Gari area, praised God for Christmas celebration, and prays for Nigeria’s progress

Emeka expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with his family, saying he has prayed for peace, progress, and political stability in Nigeria.

Adams Yakubu of Igbo Road, prayed for President Bola Tinubu and leaders at all levels, seeking divine intervention in the nation’s socioeconomic growth.

“We all need peace to enable government put in place programmes to better our lots,” he said.

The peaceful conduct of the Christmas celebrations highlighted Kano’s long-standing tradition of religious tolerance and harmonious coexistence among its diverse communities.