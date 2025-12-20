Art meets media legacy at ‘Uncle Sam Exhibition’

“Gratitude” (Oil on canvas, 48”x 60”, 2025). By Fidelis Ugochuku Atumah Abiamuwe (Atumakanism Afrikanism).

By Prisca Sam-Duru

From every visual sense, the Uncle Sam Art Exhibition is a unique show that not only flaunts colourful masterpieces from Nigerian artists with impeccable artistic endowment, but, also, a media centric exhibition that stepped away from the traditional norm which forbids artworks to be touched. Having to touch and flip through the 41-year-old artifact of the first printed copy of Vanguard Newspaper, symbolizes a major milestone.

It was a great honour to have had media titan, co-founder of Punch Newspaper, and publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka, gracing the exhibition being held to celebrate his legacy and immense contributions to the Nigerian media.

Organised by Vanguard Newspapers, the Uncle Sam Amuka (USA) Exhibition opened on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Alexies Gallery, 282 Akin Olugbade street, off Idowu Martins, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Titled, “The Beginning,” the prestigious exhibition curated by Vanguard’s Art Editor, showcases rare archival materials, early editions of Vanguard newspapers and vibrant art works from masters. The show closes today, Saturday December 20, 2025, offering viewers who are yet to appreciate the exhibits, an opportunity to still do so before 6pm.

The works are a visual narrative of years of resilience, vision and growth. The inaugural show highlights Uncle Sam’s revolutionary role in the introduction of fine arts and cartoons into Nigerian newspapers as well as his commitment to art collection.

In attendance at the opening were, former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke; Pioneer Editor of Vanguard, Mr Muyiwa Adetiba; renowned Artist, Mudiare Onabrakpeya; former Managing Director of Daily Times, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi; Culture Advocate, Jahman Anikulapo; Andy Ine; Media Personality, Mr Jimi Disu; ace Columnist, Dr Dele Sobowale; TV personality, Rufai Oseni, and a host of Vanguard editors, etc.

Artists and works on display

Approximately 35 works are on display at the Alexis’ exhibition hall. They include Vanguard’s first edition published in June 1983, some of Uncle Sam’s collections of artworks since 1961, two masterpieces by Ghana’s Prof. Ablade Glover and a rare, exquisite 100-year-old carved elephant tusk, both of which are available for sale.

Two paintings by celebrated Nigerian artist Kenny Adamson, though on display, are not for sale.

The show also features two pieces of artwork “Celestial Aesthetic Series 2” by internationally renowned Nigerian-American painter, art historian, cartoonist, curator, art critic, art administrator, and teacher, Professor dele jegede.

US-based artist, Fidelis Ugochuku Atumah Abiamuwe aka Atumakanism Afrikanism, has three works specially produced for the exhibition. They include, “Gratitude”, “Blessed All Round” and “Death is Inevitable”.

In addition, from renowned artist, Greg Onyeka, a multifaceted Nigerian painter with strong sculptural background, comes “Focus”, “Meditation”, and “Identity”.

Other titles include; “Race for Procreation” and “Honeymoon” by Albert Ohams; Oke-Afa Canal” by Kenny Adamson; “Quiet Time” and “Breakthrough” by Patrick Oduone; “Memories” and “Penchant” by Dr Bolaji Ogunwo, etc.

Encomiums for USA

Visitors at the opening event took turns to express delight about the essence of the exhibition while showering praises to Uncle Sam for his legacy in the media and creative industry.

Uncle Sam discovered me in Punch – Adetiba

The pioneer editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr Muyiwa Adetiba, who described Uncle Sam as his mentor disclosed that the Vanguard publisher was the one who discovered him in Punch.

“I am very happy for the opportunity to relive those memories of the period when we started Vanguard. Uncle Sam has always been a mentor to me. It was Uncle Sam who discovered me in Punch. I learned a lot from him. I’m happy he is alive at 90, going to 91. I also learned to collect art works from Uncle Sam,” he said.

A spectacular moment ensued when Uncle Sam was asked to step forward, take a seat opposite the audience, while reimagining his role as the boss when the paper birthed. He was surrounded by his first editor, Mr Adetiba, veteran Journalist Jimi Disu and the current editor of Vanguard, Mr Eze Anaba.

In recapitulation, Adetiba who expressed joy for being alive and witnessing the glorious days of his former boss, recalled that upon beholding the first copy of Vanguard publication, the publisher exclaimed, “This is no more in my hands, it now belongs to the people.”

Uncle Sam was the first collector of indigenous art- Dr Mudiare Onabrakpeya

Renowned artist, Mudiare Onabrakpeya, praised Uncle Sam for his contributions to the promotion of art in the country, noting that the media titan was the first collector of indigenous art. “We are celebrating the USA exhibition. About 60 years ago, some people were already collecting art. They were not collecting because of glory; they were collecting because they understood that art is the final frontier of a country’s identity.

“You cannot tell me a great man, or that you have a great society without showing me the quality of art you produce. Uncle Sam was already collecting at the time. In fact, I challenge anyone here to dispute this, he is the very first indigenous collector of Nigerian art.”

He thanked Uncle Sam for his “vision, foresight and for leaving a legacy for us. The legacy of art is the finest form of legacy; Papa, we are grateful.”

Uncle Sam’s Exhibition speaks to longevity, talents and creativity – Anaba, Vanguard Editor

Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, President and Vanguard Newspaper Editor, Mr Eze Anaba reiterated the fact that art does not die, adding that the exhibits and Uncle Sam being celebrated speak to longevity and creativity.

He said, “for art lovers and for us as journalists, seeing the first edition of Vanguard compared to today’s edition and the legends behind it; the first editor of Vanguard and I’m the current editor; that’s profound.

Also, the man who created the paper, Uncle Sam who is our publisher, is alive; the legends here, the work of art here, speak to longevity, talents, creativity and the resounding message that work of art cannot die. Art is life. Art tells the Nigerian story in a very significant and profound way.”

I don’t consider him a boss; he is my father – Disu

While reflecting on his relationship with Uncle Sam, Jimi Disu described him as a father figure.

He relived his early days in the media and the role Uncle Sam played. “I don’t consider him a boss; he is my father, and to say he has been wonderful is an understatement.” According to him, his relationship with Uncle Sam began in Punch newspapers, where he first encountered him as a young man seeking employment in the company.

“At the time, I altered my application from reporter to senior reporter; he looked at it, but within a year, I became deputy editor of the financial desk.”

USA Exhibition is first media-centric art exhibition we’re witnessing- Patty Mastrogiannis, founder & Director, Alexis Galleries

Excited for hosting the all-important exhibition, Mrs Patty Mastrogiannis, founder & Director, Alexis Galleries stated; “Alexis Galleries is proud to go down history as host of the ever first edition of the USA Exhibition (Uncle Sam Art Exhibition) – What a wonderful coincidence in acronyms!

This exhibition is unique in several ways. First, the name is special. Second, it is the first media-centric art exhibition we are witnessing. The third is the major object of the exhibition from which the theme was derived – the 41-year-old first printed copy of a newspaper, which we are learning through this unique exhibition, is an artwork in its own right.”

Mastrogiannis added, “With this 41-year-old artifact of a printed Vanguard Newspaper, the Curator, Dr. Osa Mbonu-Amadi, became innovative, departing from the established norm which forbids artworks to be touched. Visitors are accorded the rare privilege of flipping through the protected pages of this only surviving copy of First Ever Published Copy of Vanguard Newspaper!”

Uncle Sam is a major contributor to Nigeria’s media landscape – Oseni

Describing Uncle Sam as a major contributor to Nigeria’s media landscape, media personality Rufai Oseni, emphasized that Uncle Sam has played a tremendous role in challenging the status quo.

He said: “I have a cordial and familial relationship with Uncle Sam, his impact remains indisputable. His journey from his early days of influential writing during the “Sad Sam’s era to his involvement in establishing independent media platforms, including the Punch and later Vanguard newspaper. His career in the media has been constant, challenging accessibility and the status quo, and that motivation to impact generations has stayed with him”.

Uncle Sam is no longer ‘Sad Sam’ but ‘Happy Sam’ – Oduone

Prolific portraitist, Patrick Oduone, while explaining how his work “Breakthrough” relates with the theme of the exhibition, said, “For everybody, there are upsides and downsides. This work which I titled, “Breakthrough,” represents my thought, inner thoughts. So, I saw this beautiful mirror as a barrier. And for you to get to the next level, you must shatter it. After shattering it you get to that next level where there is joy, happiness and peace.

“So, it’s a move just like Vanguard, from those dark days to the current days where everybody is happy. So, it’s a breakthrough from your past.

Before, he was known as ‘Sad Sam’ because of what was happening in the country. Even his own company was not doing well. But today, there is a turnaround; he’s now a happy Sam. Now, you see him smiling more, than being a sad person.”

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