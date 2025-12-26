Army warns against fake DSSC recruitment advertisement

The Nigerian Army has warned the public to disregard a recruitment advertisement circulating on social media, claiming that the “Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 29 Application Form 2026” is available.

The warning is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, on Friday in Abuja.

Anele described the advert as fake, false, and misleading, stressing that the Army has not commenced any recruitment or commissioning exercise for the DSSC or Short Service Commission (SSC).

She assured that all legitimate recruitment exercises are publicised only through official channels, including the Nigerian Army website, verified social media accounts, and national newspapers.

She also reminded the public that no fees are required for recruitment.

Anele urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any information on fraudulent activities to the nearest security agency or appropriate authorities. (NAN)