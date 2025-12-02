Adebayo emerges Osun PDP candidate

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the successful conduct of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Adebayo Adedamola, popularly called Fryo, has emerged as the party’s guber candidate.

The primary, which was held at Adolak Hall, Osogbo, on Tuesday, saw Adedamola score 919 of the votes, as his opponent, Governor Ademola Adeleke, did not partake in the exercise, having made public his resignation from the party barely 24 hours before the primary.

The PDP electoral committee led by Mr Humphrey Abba accredited 957 out of 990 delegates before the exercise, out of which 20 void votes were recorded.

Announcing the outcome, the Abba disclosed that Adedamola, popularly called Fryo, polled 919 votes to emerge as the party candidate since the incumbent governor resigned from the party.

“Following the successful voting, I am pleased to announce that 20 void votes were recorded. We told you earlier that one of the aspirants withdrew. The candidate that got the remaining votes is Adebayo Adedamola with 919 votes and stands elected and returned,” he said.

A few minutes after the result was announced and the electoral committee left the venue, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, led some lawmakers to the venue to disrupt the exercise, which was successfully completed.

He was, however, involved in a serious altercation with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who were at the venue to monitor the exercise.