2027: No going back on our decision for Rivers – Wike

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says there is no going back on the decision taken to restore power to Rivers people in the 2027 elections.

Wike said this during a “thank you visit” to Emele Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He said that part of the decision was to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election for a second term and correct the leadership mistake at the state level.

The minister stated that no amount of money would change their course, adding, “We have done it before, and we are going to do it again.

“We are prepared; we have made a decision, and we are not going back. I want you to be strong. Nobody will intimidate us.”

He explained that the people who were entrusted with power in Rivers have been misled by money and power, stating that greed and lack of gratitude lead to downfall.

He said he was in Eleme to thank the people for standing firm with Tinubu, stressing that he had not taken their support for granted.

“In spite of all the troubles, Tinubu decided that I, a South-South person, should be the Minister of FCT. It has never happened before.

“Also, the ongoing development in this area has never happened before until Tinubu happened,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Aforji Igwe, representing Eleme in Rivers House of Assembly, described Wike as a ‘fair, just and a man of integrity’.

Igwe pledged the support of the Eleme people to the minister due to his outstanding support for the people.

Also, Chairman of Eleme Council, Chief Obarilormate Ollor, commended the minister for all the infrastructural interventions in the area during his time as governor of Rivers.

Ollor assured Wike that the people of the council area were with him and ready to go wherever he asked them to go.

He said that the people were already aware of his directive for the re-election of Tinubu, but were awaiting the directive for the governorship election in 2027.

Vanguard News