10 countries with oldest surviving bridges

Bridges are often taken for granted today, yet they were not always a feature of human settlements. Early bridges emerged with the first civilizations in Ancient Mesopotamia and were typically built from wood, stone, and earth, materials that did not survive the centuries. As a result, few examples remain from this era.

Most of the world’s oldest surviving bridges were built by the ancient Romans, widely regarded as the greatest bridge builders of antiquity. Many of these structures are still in use today and have become important historical landmarks.

1. Arkadiko Bridge

c. 1300–1190 BCE | Argolis, Greece | Mycenaean Greeks

Believed to be the oldest existing structure in the world, this Mycenaean arch structure once served as a key route between Tiryns and Epidauros and is still used by locals.

2. Tarr Steps

Possibly c. 1000 BCE | Somerset, England | Builder unknown

An ancient clapper structure made of large stone slabs crossing the River Barle. Its exact age is unknown, and local legend attributes its construction to the Devil.

3. Bridge over the River Meles (Caravan Bridge)

c. 850 BCE | Izmir, Turkey | Builder unknown

Recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest datable bridge still in use, this stone arch once marked a controlled entry point into ancient Izmir.

4. Pons Fabricius

62 BCE | Rome, Italy | Lucius Fabricius

The oldest Roman bridge still in its original form, Pons Fabricius has remained intact and in continuous use since its construction over the Tiber River.

5. Alcántara Bridge

104–106 CE | Alcántara, Spain | Roman Empire

Built under Emperor Trajan, this monumental stone arch edifice spans the Tagus River and remains one of the finest examples of Roman engineering.

6. Ponte Sant’Angelo

134 CE | Rome, Italy | Commissioned by Emperor Hadrian



Originally called Pons Aelius, this pedestrian structure is famous for its angel statues and connects Rome’s city center to Castel Sant’Angelo.

7. Cendere Bridge

c. 200 CE | Adıyaman Province, Turkey | Roman Legio XVI Gallica

Constructed for military purposes, the structure later featured columns honoring Emperor Septimius Severus and his family.

8. Band-e Kaisar

c. 260–270 CE | Shushtar, Iran | Roman engineers & Shapur I

A rare bridge-dam combination, it was the easternmost Roman structure of its kind and remained in use until the 19th century.

9. Bridge near Limyra

Possibly 3rd century CE | Lycia, Turkey | Builder unknown

One of the earliest known segmented arch bridges, notable for its unusually flat design.

10. Karamagara Bridge

5th–6th century CE | Cappadocia, Turkey | Byzantine era

An early pointed-arch structure that once formed part of a Roman road, now submerged following the construction of the Keban Dam.

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