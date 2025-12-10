10 countries with oldest public buildings still in use

Tower of Hercules

By Enitan Abdultawab

For thousands of years, people have been constructing amazing structures. Although many of these structures have collapsed over time, some remain and are used for ceremonial or functional purposes.

These buildings are living examples of civic life, religion, and cultural continuity in addition to being architectural wonders. These structures, which range from historic lighthouses to wooden temples, have withstood centuries of wear and tear, earthquakes, and wars and are still in use today.

Here are 10 of the oldest buildings in the world that continue to function today:

1. Pyramid of Djoser – Saqqara, Egypt

The renowned architect Imhotep created the Step Pyramid of Djoser, the first large-scale stone monument in history. Constructed as a tomb for Pharaoh Djoser, it predated the Great Pyramid of Giza by roughly a century and established the standard for enormous stone construction. It is still a protected heritage site and a representation of Egypt’s ancient technical prowess even though it is no longer a functional royal tomb.

2. Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor – Xi’an, China

This mausoleum complex, which is home to the well-known Terracotta Army, demonstrates China’s sophisticated building methods and imperial vision. The site is a significant historical attraction and is still a protected public heritage site, even though a large portion of the tomb has not yet been excavated.

3. Great Pyramid of Giza – Giza, Egypt

The largest pyramid in Egypt, built for Pharaoh Khufu, stands at 138.8 meters and was the tallest man-made structure for nearly 3,800 years. Its precision engineering, alignment to true north, and durable construction make it an enduring cultural landmark. Visitors still explore its chambers, keeping it alive as a place of historical wonder.

4. Hagia Sophia – Istanbul, Turkey

The Hagia Sophia, which was formerly a Byzantine cathedral before being transformed into a mosque and currently operating as a mosque once more, has withstood earthquakes, invasions and political shifts. It is a living monument of religious and architectural history because of its enormous domed structure, elaborate mosaics and historical relevance.

5. Ziggurat of Ur – Southern Iraq

This Mesopotamian stepped temple was used for civic ceremonies and was situated close to the Euphrates and Tigris. Constructed from sun-dried bricks with a burnt brick shell, it has withstood desert conditions and still draws visitors and academics, conserving the heritage of one of the first urban societies in history.

6. Tower of Hercules – A Coruña, Spain

For almost 2,000 years, sailors have been led along Spain’s northern coast by the Tower of Hercules, the oldest operational lighthouse in the world. Its long-lasting purpose and structural soundness, acknowledged by UNESCO, demonstrate the Romans’ extraordinary engineering prowess.

7. Hagia Sophia – Istanbul, Turkey

The Hagia Sophia, which was formerly a Byzantine cathedral before being transformed into a mosque and currently operating as a mosque once more, has withstood earthquakes, invasions, and political shifts. It is a living monument of religious and architectural history because of its enormous domed structure, elaborate mosaics and historical relevance.

8. Proserpina Dam – Mérida, Spain

This dam, which was built by Roman engineers to bring water to Augusta Emerita, is still operational and provides local farmers with irrigation water. Its buttress-reinforced soil-and-brick construction is evidence of Roman engineering’s tenacity.

9. Theatre of Epidaurus – Epidavros, Greece

The Theatre of Epidaurus, renowned for its flawless acoustics, still presents plays and music. Constructed on a natural slope, it showcases the architectural brilliance of the Greeks and has been used sporadically for more than 2,300 years.

10. Mundeshwari Temple – Kaura, India

Mundeshwari Temple has been a place of constant worship for almost two millennia and is regarded as the oldest operational Hindu temple. Its octagonal stone edifice is still an important religious and cultural hub despite repairs, proving the resilience of sacred architecture.