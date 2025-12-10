10 countries in the world with oldest roads

Roman Appian Way, Italy

Across the world, some countries still preserve road networks that date back thousands of years, offering a glimpse into how ancient civilisations moved goods, armies and people long before modern transportation.

These roads were often built with remarkable engineering skill, using stone paving, drainage systems, and precise layouts that allowed many of them to survive centuries of wear. From trade routes to military highways, they played crucial roles in shaping empires, boosting commerce, and connecting early urban centres.

Below are the top ten (10) countries in the world with the oldest roads:

ITALY

Dating back more than two millennia to the Roman Empire, Italy has some of the oldest and strongest road networks ever constructed. Sections of routes like the Via Appia have survived to this day because they were thoughtfully planned with drainage and stone layers.

EGYPT

In order to connect city-states like Corinth, Sparta, and Athens, ancient Greece built vast road networks. Greek culture flourished because of these routes, which facilitated trade, military operations, and intellectual exchange. Greek roads demonstrated sophisticated surveying methods because they were frequently constructed along natural topography and were usually paved with stone. Additionally, a number of routes led to ports, which were essential for Mediterranean trade.

CHINA

The first roads in China were built during the ancient dynasties and later became essential components of the Silk Road. They were essential in establishing commerce and cultural exchanges between China, Europe and Central Asia.

TURKEY

Remains of Roman and Byzantine highways can be seen in modern Turkey, which is located at the intersection of Europe and Asia. These historic routes facilitated trade, military operations and cross-cultural interactions between Asia Minor and the Mediterranean. Stone-paved roads with drainage systems were found in places like Ephesus and Pergamon. Numerous of these historic routes have an impact on contemporary Turkish commercial routes and infrastructure.

INDIA

Major trade routes connecting towns throughout the subcontinent, such as the Uttarapatha (northern road) and Dakshinapatha (southern road), are part of India’s road history. Along with the growth of religion, culture, and governance, these routes made it possible to transport commodities like textiles, precious stones, and spices.

IRAN

The Achaemenid Empire constructed Iran’s 2,500-kilometre Royal Road in the fifth century BCE between Sardis in the east and Susa in the west. In addition to facilitating trade and administrative control, it allowed for quick communication throughout the empire via mounted messengers.

IRAQ

Some of the earliest known road systems were found in ancient Mesopotamia, which is located in modern-day Iraq and is regarded as the birthplace of civilisation. Major towns like Babylon, Ur and Nineveh were connected by roads, which facilitated trade, government and religious pilgrimages.

PERU

Stretching over 25,000 kilometres over the Andes, Peru’s Inca road system (Qhapaq Ñan) is one of the most remarkable pre-Columbian networks. These stone-paved highways connected administrative hubs, ceremonial locations and mountain settlements without the use of wheels or iron equipment. In addition to facilitating movement over difficult terrain, the network’s stairways, bridges and drainage systems supported the Inca Empire’s centralised government and commerce.

UNITED KINGDOM

Several historic Roman roads, such as Watling Street and Fosse Way, which date back almost 2,000 years, are still in use in the United Kingdom. These roadways, which were built with layers of stone and gravel for long-term durability, linked important Roman communities and military outposts.

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