Top 5 oldest countries in Africa

Africa’s past spans millennia, yet naming its oldest countries is anything but simple.

Everything hinges on how “oldest” is defined: ancient civilizations, continuous self-rule, or the birth of the modern nation-state. Each lens produces a different answer, turning a seemingly simple question into a layered historical debate.

Below, we examine five African countries most often cited as the continent’s oldest, and why each claim holds weight.

1. Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s roots stretch far deeper than modern statehood. The Ethiopian Empire dates to 1270, and earlier civilizations, such as the Aksumite Kingdom (1st century CE) and D’mt (8th century BCE) flourished in the same region.

Today, Ethiopia is East Africa’s most historically rich nation, home to more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than any other African country. With a population of over 118 million, it is Africa’s second most populous nation. Ethiopia is also the birthplace of coffee culture and the site where some of humanity’s oldest fossils, including “Lucy,” were discovered.

Date of formation: 1270

Restoration of sovereignty: May 5, 1941

Patriots’ Victory Day commemorates the expulsion of Italian forces. Whether this date should count as “independence” remains debated, but Ethiopia’s long-standing sovereignty places it firmly at the top of the list.

2. Liberia

Liberia declared independence on July 26, 1847, making it the earliest modern African republic.

Founded by American-born Black settlers under the American Colonization Society, Liberia’s independence came with deep internal divisions. Indigenous populations were politically marginalized until the late 20th century, and the country endured coups and civil wars before stabilizing.

Despite this turbulent past, Liberia has made notable progress. In 2006, it became the first African country to elect a female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Date of independence: July 26, 1847

3. South Africa

Modern South Africa emerged from centuries of European settlement and conflict. Dutch traders founded Cape Town in the 17th century, followed by British expansion and the formation of the Union of South Africa in 1910.

Although still tied to the British Crown, this date marks South Africa’s political unification. Full republican independence came in 1961, during the apartheid era — a system of racial segregation that lasted until the 1990s.

Today, South Africa is Africa’s most industrialized economy and one of its most culturally diverse nations.

Date of independence: May 31, 1910.

4. Egypt

Modern Egypt is difficult to define chronologically. While its civilization is ancient, the modern state took shape after centuries of Ottoman and British control.

Egypt was formally declared independent from Britain in 1922, though British influence persisted until a military revolution in 1952, which is now celebrated as Revolution Day.

Date of independence: February 28, 1922

Egypt is now the most populous Arab country and one of Africa’s largest economies, renowned for its historical monuments and strategic importance.

5. Libya

Libya achieved independence on December 24, 1951, after decades of Italian colonization and a period of joint British-French administration following World War II.

Historically inhabited by Berber tribes, Libya passed through numerous empires before becoming a modern state. Despite its vast size and natural resources, political instability has dominated its recent history.

Date of independence: December 24, 1951

Vanguard News