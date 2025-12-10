10 countries with most international airports

Heathrow Airport

International airports play a crucial role in global connectivity, trade, tourism and economic growth.

Countries with many of them are typically large in size, have robust aviation industries, high passenger traffic and serve as major regional or global travel hubs.

Below are 10 countries with the most international airports:

1. United States

Washington Dulles International Airport

The US has the highest number due to its large population, vast land area and strong domestic and international travel demand. Major hubs like JFK, LAX and Atlanta connect the country to every continent.

2. China

China’s rapid economic growth and huge population have led to the development of many international airports. Cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou serve as major gateways for Asia and the world.

3. Russia

Due to its vast size and strategic location between Europe and Asia, Russia operates numerous international airports to connect distant regions and facilitate global travel and trade.

4. Canada

Canada’s wide geography and close economic ties with the US and Europe require multiple international airports. Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are the main global entry points.

5. United Kingdom

Despite its smaller size, the UK has many due to high travel demand. London alone has several international airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick.

6. Germany

Germany is a major European transport hub with strong business and tourism traffic. The ones in Frankfurt and Munich play key roles.

7. India

India’s growing economy and expanding middle class have increased international air travel. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru handle large volumes of global passengers.

8. France

France benefits from strong tourism and business travel. Paris Charles de Gaulle is one of Europe’s busiest, supported by several others nationwide.

9. Brazil

As South America’s largest country, Brazil has many to support trade, tourism and regional connectivity, especially in cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

10. Japan

Japan’s advanced aviation system and strong economy support multiple international airports. Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports are major gateways to Asia and beyond.

Vanguard News