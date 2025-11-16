Why I limit access to me — Queeneth Hilbert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and model Queeneth Hilbert has opened up about why she keeps her circle small and limits people’s access to her life, saying it stems from an awareness of her self-worth and value.

In a recent post shared on her Instagram page, the light-skinned actress declared that she considers herself an asset — and, as such, not everyone deserves unrestricted access to her.

“I know I’m an asset, that’s why I limit access… It feels good to be me,” she wrote confidently, adding a touch of self-assurance that has long defined her personality both on and off the screen.

Queeneth, who began her career as a model before breaking into Nollywood, has starred in numerous movies including Angel’s Mirror, Hand of Fate, Painful Kingdom, and Wife on Fire. Known for her striking beauty and strong screen presence, she has built a reputation as one of the industry’s most charismatic leading ladies.

Beyond her acting career, Queeneth is also known for her outspoken nature on social media, where she often shares motivational thoughts and personal philosophies with her followers. In a follow-up post, she encouraged fans to adopt a realistic approach to financial responsibility and self-care.

“As long as them bills are paid, you ain’t broke. You are responsible. The fun can come later,” she advised.

Her message resonated with many of her followers who praised her for promoting self-worth and financial discipline in an age of social pressure and material competition.

Queeneth Hilbert, who is of Nigerian and Lebanese descent, began acting in her teenage years and quickly rose to prominence in the early 2010s. Over the years, she has not only established herself as a talented performer but also as a style icon and advocate of self-confidence and independence among women in the entertainment industry.

Her latest social media remarks reinforce her belief that self-awareness, restraint, and personal boundaries are essential for anyone who wants to maintain their peace and purpose in life.