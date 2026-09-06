Why I can’t keep man, friends – Diiadem

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beauty entrepreneur, actress and influencer, Adeyemi Adeola, popularly known as Diiadem, has opened up about why she finds it difficult to maintain friendships and romantic relationships.

The former video vixen, who is also a single mother, shared her thoughts during a recent interview with the crew of The Afropolitan podcast, saying her experiences with friendships had made her particularly sensitive about the people she allows into her life.

According to Diiadem, she does not intend to blame herself for being unable to keep friends and a man, insisting that she has made efforts in the past to sustain friendships.

“There are two things I feel I can’t keep: friends and man. I’m not even going to fight myself over that because I have tried to keep friends,” she said.

She recalled suffering a major friendship breakup, which she said significantly affected her and made her more conscious of the kind of people around her.

Diiadem said she had no room for friends who could not handle her success or felt jealous of the “shine” and grace in her life.

“If you want to be my friend and you cannot take this shine, this grace upon me, there’s no need. Don’t even bother to come close because if you come close and you have a spirit of jealousy, it will show and we will fall out,” she said.

The entrepreneur said being a single parent and a leader already came with enough responsibilities, adding that she was unwilling to remain in friendships that brought additional stress into her life.

“It is already a lot of work being a single parent and doing everything all by myself. It is already a lot of work being a leader. I have a lot that I’m going through and you as my friend want to add your own to it, I will just leave.

“I’m a leaver. I leave people a lot. If I just notice any iota of stress, I will leave you very peacefully.”

She added that she sometimes explains her decision to end a friendship, particularly when she values the person involved.

“I will even write you a note to know the reason why. That is, if I rate you, I will let you know why I can’t do this anymore. I will let you know that the friendship is not heading anywhere and it is not adding value. But if I don’t rate you, I will just walk away and keep off you,” she said.

Diiadem, who was recently involved in a social media showdown with her former friend, Dabota Lawson, also spoke about her approach to false stories and allegations about her.

She said she would always publicly respond when a damaging allegation against her was completely untrue.

“If you come online to say something about me that is not true, something that is completely false, I will come out and debunk it when it is a big fat lie,” she said.

“You shouldn’t accuse me of sleeping with a sitting governor and we know how the world is now, especially in Nigeria. Everybody is angry.

“If I see a story that is completely false, I’m going to debunk it and I will speak my truth.”

Diiadem’s comment appeared to reference a 2024 allegation circulated by an anonymous blogger linking her romantically to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The blogger allegedly claimed that the governor was funding her lifestyle and building a house for her.

Diiadem publicly denied the allegation at the time and strongly dismissed the claims.