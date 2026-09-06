Why I don’t want one man — Choke Me

By Ayo Onikoyi

Adult content creator Choke Me has revealed that she does not want to be committed to just one man, saying she would prefer to experience different relationships.

She made the disclosure during an appearance on the Talk To Me podcast hosted by actress and content creator, Olanike Gold.

Speaking about her decision to create adult content, Choke Me said her upbringing and the experiences she had while growing up influenced her choices.

“Nothing actually pushed me to create adult content, just my upbringing and the pains behind the upbringing. In summary, I will say parents should be more available and always trust their own child before any other person,” she said.

Choke Me also addressed perceptions about her personality, noting that some people consider her unfriendly or mean.

On her views about relationships, she said, “I can be satisfied with one man, but I will love to taste them all. I don’t want one man. I love to taste them all.”

The content creator further disclosed that she earns between N6 million and N7 million monthly from her activities.

According to her, she has been creating adult content for more than a year.