WAFU B Women’s U-20: Nigeria to face Ghana Saturday

The Nigeria U-20 women’s national team, the Falconets, will open their 2025 WAFU Zone B campaign on Saturday when they face defending champions Ghana’s Black Maidens at 10am in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 WAFU Zone B Under-20 Girls’ Cup will commence on Nov. 7 in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Hosts, the Republic of Benin, will kick off the competition against Ghana on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

The organisers on Nov. 2 announced the postponement and restructuring of the championship following the withdrawal of Mali and Burkina Faso from the region.

The withdrawal of the two countries prompted the organisers to introduce a new league-style format for the regional championship.

The new arrangement was designed to maintain competitive balance and provide each nation with more playing opportunities despite the reduced number of participants.

They explained that the adjustment aims to promote player development, tactical depth, and fair competition, aligning with its broader mission to strengthen women’s youth football across the sub-region.

The tournament, initially scheduled for Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, will now run from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12 with just three participating nations – Nigeria, Ghana, and hosts Benin Republic.

The new round-robin format replaces the traditional knockout system (group and knockout structure); the 2025 championship will adopt a round-robin format, with each team facing the others twice.

Each participating nation will play one another home and away, with the team finishing top of the standings after all match fixtures crowned the WAFU B U20 champion.

Meanwhile, the organisers appointed Tophic Abdul Kadir as the Media Officer for the upcoming WAFU B U-20 Girls Championship, who is currently the Senior Manager, Communications at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

NAN also reports that the WAFU B U-20 Girls’ Cup serves as a crucial developmental platform for identifying new talents and preparing national squads for upcoming CAF and FIFA youth competitions. (NAN)(