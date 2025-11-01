UNILAG to issue certificates in entrepreneurial studies to graduates – VC

Prof Folasade Ogunsola

As part of efforts to equip its students with employability and job-creation skills, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced plans to train and issue certificates in Entrepreneurial Studies to all graduating students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed this during the Entrepreneurial Hangout (1.0) themed “Fostering an Entrepreneurial Mindset in the University Ecosystem.” She noted that the initiative aims to produce graduates who are not only employable but also capable of creating opportunities for others.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Muyiwa Falaye, Ogunsola said: “In the next one year or so, students who graduate here will also receive certificates in Entrepreneurial Studies. This is innovative and the first of its kind among Nigerian universities. We want our graduates to become job creators — people who can make a difference without depending solely on employment.”

The convener and lead speaker, Prof. Olufemi Olayemi, who occupies the Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jnr.) Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurship Studies, defined an entrepreneurial mindset as a “cognitive orientation that enables individuals to identify opportunities, take calculated risks, and persist through challenges to create value.”

According to him, fostering such a mindset within universities requires intentional education, mentorship, and institutional culture.

“Entrepreneurship education encourages experiential learning through simulations, case studies, start-up projects, and interdisciplinary collaboration,” Olayemi said. “By introducing students to entrepreneurial thinking early in their academic journey, universities instill confidence, creativity, and resilience — qualities essential for success in today’s economy.”

He added that building an entrepreneurial ecosystem demands a systemic approach involving curriculum innovation, supportive infrastructure, and leadership commitment. He also highlighted agropreneurship as a key driver of national development, stressing the need for universities to promote innovation-driven problem-solving across disciplines.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jnr.) Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurship Studies, UNILAG, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), urged young Nigerians to remain focused, patient, and strategic in building partnerships.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he said. “Young people must identify champions and mentors who can add value to their lives. Patience, perseverance, and collaboration are essential ingredients for success.”

With this initiative, UNILAG aims to strengthen its role as a catalyst for innovation, ensuring that every graduate leaves not only with a degree but also with the mindset and skills to drive economic transformation.