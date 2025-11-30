Tinubu lauds UNIBEN VC over vocational skills development

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu over the weekend commended the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Edoba Omoregie (SAN) for keying into the Federal government’s priority programme of technical and vocational education in tertiary institutions.

The President, who is the Visitor of the University, made the commendation in an address at the 51st Convocation Ceremony and the 55th Founders Day of the University.

Represented by Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Georgewill President Tinubu, said the mainstreaming of vocational literacy and introduction of various technical training programmes in the University by Omoregie is a forward-looking initiative that aligns with his administration’s programme designed to cultivate practical skills, enterprise and innovation.

He said the “implementation of the Artisan Training Programme, in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund, reflects the spirit of transformation that is the education hallmark of the present federal government.”

In his address, Professor Omoregie said his almost one year administration has made much progress in his five-point agenda which are “To strengthen the degree programmes in line with emerging national and global trends, re-position the University of Benin as an innovative capacity building and skills acquisition hub across professions, disciplines and vocations, ainstreaming staff and students’ welfare, improving, significantly, the infrastructure of the University with special focus on multiple electricity access, functional internet service, conducive hostel and office facilities and environmentally friendly initiatives and forging harmonious relationships with staff and students’ unions as well as the immediate neighboring communities.”

He said these agenda are being accomplished committedly and visible successes being recorded daily.

He said the 2024/2025 academic calendar had run smoothly and without hitch adding that a total number of 14,083 students graduated at the first degree level while 1,790 were for higher degrees which he said represented over 600 percent increase from the figure of the last Convocation which stood at 241 graduands.

“Many other great strides have indeed been recorded by this administration since coming on board. For example, five new faculties have been created while fifteen new programmes were approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).” He said.

In his address, the Chancellor of the University, His Royal Majesty, Orcivirigh, Professor James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv commended President Tinubu on the seven-year moratorium imposed on the establishment of new institutions of higher learning. “This ban is expected to help the government consolidate resources and improve the quality and standards of existing Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

“It is expected that concentrating on existing institutions will lead to provision of better facilities, more effective teaching and research and, therefore, guarantee production of higher quality graduates.”

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Professor Shuaibu Umaru said the school since inception and recognition as a full –fledged University has produced over 370,000 graduates.

“Our compliance with the admission standards, courses offered across the twenty-one faculties and schools as well as the degrees we award to graduates are all in alignment with the NUC’s national policy on education.”