Three die in Gombe road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State has confirmed three persons dead in a road crash on Gombe–Yola Road.

Mr Samson Kaura, the Sector Commander, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

He said the crash involving two cars occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday before Kashere junction in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Kaura said that six other persons who sustained varying degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

While the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the Specialist Hospital Gombe.

The commander attributed the crash to wrongful overtaking, which resulted in a head-on collision.

“We always advise against night driving, speed, wrongful overtaking, among others.

“Though it is the right of anyone to drive at night, if it is not necessary, kindly avoid it. The cars involved in this crash were speeding even when they were driving at night.

“At night, we must drive with extra caution and maintain a reasonable speed because the car you think is far off may just be closer than you think,” he said.

The sector commander urged motorists to prioritise safety over speed and drive in a manner that does not expose them and other road users to risk. (NAN)