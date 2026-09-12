Peter Obi is clueless, overrated — Onanuga

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and Peter Obi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, on Saturday said the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, is overhyped and overrated.

Mr Onanuga also described the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate as clueless.

Onanuga made the remarks in a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, adding that Obi, who governed Anambra State for eight years, was a failure.

He wrote: “Peter Obi is simply overhyped and overrated. The guy is clueless. As Anambra governor, he was a spectacular failure.

“Now gunning for a higher office, his supporters think he can perform a miracle. How? Governance is not by magic.

“A wannabe national leader must have a governance pedigree, which Peter lacks. He changes his positions like a chameleon, and his worldview is dictated by his mob on social media.”

Obi is challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.