Senate confirms Omidiran, Peter Eze, 36 others as FCC chair, Federal commissioners

Senate setting

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Mrs. Ayo Hulayat Omidiran from Osun State as Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC). Also confirmed were Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, representing Enugu State, and 36 other nominees as Federal Commissioners.

The confirmations followed the presentation and adoption of a screening report by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs during Thursday’s plenary, presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Presenting the report, committee chairman Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh (PDP, Rivers East) said all nominees, including Omidiran and Eze, were screened on Tuesday, November 13, 2025, and were found qualified and competent.

According to him, “The committee did not receive any criminal complaints on any of the nominees. They submitted all required documents and demonstrated capacity for the roles they were nominated for.”

Onyesoh explained that the vetting included review of curriculum vitae, Code of Conduct clearance certificates, police reports, DSS screening reports, and other eligibility documents. Each nominee also made a formal presentation and engaged in a detailed question-and-answer session.

The chairman noted that the nominees from all 36 states and the FCT met the constitutional requirements to serve in the Commission. He described them as “eminently qualified,” adding that Peter Eze showed a clear understanding of the FCC’s mandate and the reforms required to reposition the Commission.

He said: “His appointment will strengthen the capacity of the Federal Character Commission to review outdated statutes and harmonise them with current realities.”

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved the motion for the chamber to dissolve into the Committee of the Whole for clause-by-clause consideration of the nominees. Supporting the motion, Deputy Minority Leader Senator Olalere Oyewumi said: “From their résumé, they have held different positions both locally and internationally. I thank Mr. President for finding them worthy.”

After a state-by-state review, the Committee of the Whole adopted the report without objection and reverted to plenary. Akpabio thereafter subjected the nominations to a voice vote, which received unanimous approval.

Earlier, President Tinubu had listed Peter Eze among the nominees in a statement released by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

Eze, an economist and public administrator from Aji, Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State, is currently Executive Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. His academic background includes a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s in Customs Management from the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE), Beijing. He is a recipient of several awards, including UIBE’s Most Outstanding Student Award (2019), Rotary Leadership Excellence Award (2023), and the China-Nigeria Friendship Award (2022).

His career spans key roles such as Head of the International Desk, Chinese CEO Group in Beijing; Executive Secretary, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation; Special Correspondent, The Sun Newspapers; Director of Procurement and Logistics, Slok Nigeria Ltd; Director of Strategy, The Sun Publishing Ltd; and Director of Operations, The New Telegraph.

Until his appointment, he led Bullion Standard Nigeria Ltd, overseeing mining, importation, production, and international partnerships.

Eze is widely regarded as a strategic addition to the Federal Character Commission, bringing expertise in economic policy, strategic management, development planning, and institutional reform.

Those confirmed include:

Lawal Ya’u Roni (Jigawa); Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi); Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun); Abdulwasiu Kayode Bawalla (Lagos); Obinna Oriaku (Abia); Bema Olvadi Madayi (Adamawa); Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom); Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra); Babangida Adamu Gwana (Bauchi); Sir Tonye Okio (Bayelsa); Aligba Eugene Tarkende (Benue); Engr. Modu Mustapha (Borno); Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River); Ederin Lovette Idisi (Delta); Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi); Victor Sabor Edoror (Edo); Sola Fokanle (Ekiti); Ibrahim Baba Mairiga (Gombe); Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo); Ruth Jumai Ango (Kaduna); Muhammad Awwal Nayya (Kano); Anas Isah (Katsina); Bello Idris Eneye (Kogi); Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara); Isah Jibrin (Niger); Ajimudu Bola (Ondo); Prince Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo); Pam Bolman (Plateau); Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers); Aminu Tambar (Sokoto); Bobboi Bala Kaigama (Taraba); Jibir Maigari (Yobe); Sani Garba (Zamfara); and Solomon Ayuba Dagami (FCT).