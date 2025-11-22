‘Schools must be safe’ – UN condemns Niger abduction

The United Nations has condemned the abduction on Friday of hundreds of school children and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Niger.

The UN Spokesperson, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, while condemning the school attack, declared that “schools must be a safe place to learn”.

The UN Spokesperson described the abduction of the students closely following those of Kebbi as a “heartbreaking situation”.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said a total of 215 students and 12 teachers were seized by gunmen from the school located in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger.

“We have witnessed yet another abduction of pupils in Niger State, in that country (Nigeria), just days after the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi,” Dujarric said.

Armed men had on Monday abducted at least 25 students and killed a teacher in an attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi.

“We join our colleagues at UNICEF and the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator’s office, Mohamed Malick Fall, in expressing our deep sympathy to the families and communities affected.

“Every effort must now focus on ensuring the children’s safe and immediate return.” He underscored that these repeated attacks highlight the urgent need to fully implement the Safe Schools Declaration.

The Safe Schools Declaration outlines concrete steps to safeguard the civilian nature of schools and universities to ensure safe access of students to education during conflict.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the unfortunate abduction of the students, the Federal Government has announced the closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges.

The Federal Ministry of Education, in a circular on Friday, said the decision was sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches. (NAN)