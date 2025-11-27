Police debunk viral AI-generated threat videos, assures residents of safety in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has dispelled fears sparked by circulating video clips on social media in which an unidentified individual issues threats against communities and tertiary institutions in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, the Command described the videos as artificially generated and not linked to any terrorist group.

According to the police, forensic analysis conducted by its cybercrime and intelligence units revealed that the videos were created using artificial intelligence (AI) by an unknown individual or group yet to be identified. The Command emphasized that the content did not originate from any recognized extremist organization or operational cell.

The statement further disclosed that the earliest trace of the footage was linked to a foreign online source about three months ago, after which it resurfaced in altered versions across various platforms.

The police reaffirmed that there is currently no credible intelligence suggesting any planned attack on communities, schools, or public institutions within the state.

Residents were urged to remain calm, refrain from sharing unverified materials, and continue their daily activities without fear. The Command also encouraged the public to report any suspicious movements or individuals to the nearest police station.

To reinforce public confidence, the Commissioner of Police has ordered increased surveillance, enhanced patrols, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration to maintain peace and security across the state.

The Command reiterated that Ogun State remains safe, stable, and fully secured, assuring that it remains committed to the protection of lives and property in partnership with other security agencies and stakeholders.