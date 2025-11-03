Oyebanji hailed for transforming Ekiti

ADO-EKITI— A media consultant, Mrs Ronke Kolawole, has rallied support behind Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s second term.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a private tour of a facility in Ilawe Ekiti in Ekiti State,last week, Mrs Kolawole, who is an indigene of the town, described the visible transformation that has taken place in the community as really breathtaking.

According to her, the Ilawe Ekiti community has never had it so good, as far as infrastructure and socioeconomic development are concerned.

Specifically, Mrs. Kolawole, who, until recently, was the Deputy Director News at the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, said one of the marvel of Ilawe Ekiti is the new look General Hospital, which had hitherto been consigned to a mere consulting clinic.

She said: “With joy in my heart, after my private tour, I made my way out of the hospital to the welcoming arms of the 20-kilometre stretch of the newly rehabilitated Ilawe/Ikere road, which almost became jinxed before the governor took it up.”