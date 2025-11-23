No armed attack in Anambra — Police

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has dismissed social media reports alleging that a fire incident involving several vehicles in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, was caused by an armed attack.

A viral post had claimed that gunmen operating from a nearby bush were behind the incident, heightening tension in the area.

However, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, clarified that the fire resulted from a fatal accident involving a fuel tanker and other vehicles.

“It was not an attack by any armed group, contrary to false information circulating on social media,” Ikenga said.

He explained that the incident occurred in the early hours of November 21, 2025, when a tanker loaded with PMS collided with a Toyota Corolla, causing an explosion that destroyed both vehicles and some nearby shops.

A tricycle (keke) caught in the blaze was also consumed by the fire, resulting in the death of its rider.

Ikenga said the Command has launched an investigation to identify the drivers involved and take appropriate action.

He condemned those using the tragic incident to spread panic and misinformation.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered a probe to identify the handler behind the misleading social media report.

“The Command reassures the public of its commitment to ensuring accurate information flow, maintaining public safety, and preventing the spread of misinformation,” the PPRO stated.