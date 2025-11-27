NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, dust  haze from Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and dust haze from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja envisaged moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 2 km to 5 km over parts of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Kebbi states on Friday.

According to it, slight dust haze is anticipated over Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa States within the forecast period.

For the central region, moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 2 km to 5 km is expected over Niger and the Federal Capital Territory, while sunny skies with few patches of cloud are expected over Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and Kwara States throughout the forecast period.

”For the southern region, cloudy atmospheres with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains are anticipated over Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States during the morning periods.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms and light rains are envisaged over parts of Imo, Abia, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

NiMet anticipated sunny skies with a hazy atmosphere over the northern region during the forecast period on Saturday.

It predicted slight dust haze over Niger State while sunny skies with few patches of cloud over the remaining parts of the central region within the forecast period.

According to it, cloudy skies are expected over the southern region during morning hours.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States later in the day.

“For Sunday, sunny skies are anticipated over the entire southern region throughout the forecast period.

“Sunny skies with few patches of cloud are anticipated over the central region within the forecast period.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the southern region during the morning hours,” it said.

The agency envisaged isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States later in the day.

NiMet urged the public to drive cautiously under rain.

“Dust particles are in suspension over the northern region; the public should take necessary precautions. People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”

Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website. (www.nimet.gov.ng) (NAN)

Vanguard News