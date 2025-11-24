Multi-source intelligence crucial for national security – Senator Lawan

Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Former Senate President and current Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), has stressed the importance of adopting innovative, multi-dimensional intelligence approaches to address Nigeria’s evolving security threats, including terrorism, cyber-attacks, and transnational organized crime.

Senator Lawan made the remarks in Abuja while representing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as Special Guest of Honour at the opening of the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2025, which runs until November 28.

Highlighting the conference theme, “The Role of Multi-Source Intelligence Innovation in National Security,” Lawan emphasized the need for integrated, technology-driven intelligence solutions.

“The complexities of today’s security landscape have made it imperative for intelligence agencies to adopt innovative approaches to safeguard Nigeria’s national interests,” he said. “This conference provides a strategic opportunity to examine how multi-source intelligence can be harnessed to enhance situational awareness, strengthen early warning systems, and support evidence-based decision-making.”

He called on participants to explore emerging tools such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to improve intelligence operations, while commending the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for its ongoing efforts in data integration and inter-agency collaboration.

Senator Lawan also praised the conference’s unique format, which combines presentations from Defence Advisers/Attachés and State Office Coordinators. “The synergy between these components reinforces the whole-of-government approach needed to counter emerging threats and enhance national resilience,” he said.

He urged Defence Advisers to strengthen bilateral and multilateral engagements and called on State Office Coordinators to intensify collaboration with local security agencies for effective intelligence fusion.

Concluding, Senator Lawan expressed confidence that the conference would provide valuable direction for strengthening Nigeria’s national and regional security frameworks. He also commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, for hosting the event and acknowledged the contributions of Defence Attachés and State Office Coordinators to national security.

“Your collective commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security interests both at home and abroad reflects the professionalism that defines the DIA,” he added.