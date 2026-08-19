Wande Coal to Davido: ‘Come My Way’ did well without you

Nigerian singers Wande Coal and Davido have clashed on social media over an unreleased collaboration, “Come My Way”.

The disagreement was sparked by comments made by Davido during a recent podcast interview, which he shared on his Instagram Story.

The “I know Who I be” crooner said that the collaboration was shelved after he disagreed with Wande Coal on how the song should be released.

According to Davido, Wande Coal initially approached him to feature on the song, after which he recorded a verse.

He said the disagreement arose when Wande Coal planned to release the original song first and subsequently use his contribution for a remix.

Davido said he did not write his verse with the intention of releasing it as a remix, adding that the disagreement over the proposed release arrangement was responsible for the collaboration not being released.

However, Wande Coal rejected Davido’s account in a post on X, arguing that ‘Come My Way’ already had a release plan and date before the disagreement.

He wrote: “Carry song come give you as how? Song wey been get release plan and date!!! Song wey no be your own you wan dictate release plan”.

He also noted that the song performed well without Davido’s contribution, refuting narratives that the collaboration’s failure was primarily linked to his release strategy.

“That song fkin did well without you on it bruv!!!”

The disagreement later escalated on social media as Davido subsequently responded to him on X, leading to further exchange of words between both artistes.

However, as the war of words continues between the two of them, netizens, especially their fans and industry watchers, have urged them to sheathe their swords.

(NAN)