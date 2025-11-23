Miss Africa International 2025 to hold in Abuja

By Ayo Onikoyi

All roads lead to Center Point Event Center, Abuja on December 6, 2025, as this year’s Miss Africa International pageant takes centre stage in a grand showcase of African beauty, culture, and empowerment.

According to the event’s founder and organiser, Dr. Anita May Igoni, this year’s edition will go beyond glamour to spotlight African heritage and impact-driven storytelling.

“Miss Africa International 2025 is not just a pageant; it is a celebration of Africa’s diverse beauty, culture, and strength. Through this platform, we honor the elegance, intelligence, and confidence of African women, showcasing to the world that our continent’s beauty is as rich and its heritage.”

Dr Anita explained that Miss Africa International was conceived to celebrate not only beauty but the strength and intelligence of young African women.

“Our goal is to help young women find their voice and use it for advocacy in education, entrepreneurship, and social change,” she noted.

The event, which has consistently drawn participants and audiences from across Africa, will also highlight creative fashion, cultural performances, and humanitarian initiatives tied to each contestant’s personal advocacy.

Despite the economic climate, Dr Anita remains optimistic about the pageant’s sustainability, crediting her team and sponsors for their continued support.

“My biggest motivation is seeing how far our queens go after the show. Watching them grow into changemakers across different sectors is what keeps me going,” she added.

As the countdown begins, excitement continues to build for what promises to be a night of glitz, grace, and the celebration of Africa’s evolving identity on the global stage.