South-West governors converge on Ibadan for emergency security meeting

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By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

Governors of the South-West states are expected to converge on Ibadan for an urgent, unscheduled meeting to deliberate on pressing regional matters, particularly security concerns across the zone.

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The closed-door session, which will commence at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, is being hosted by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

All six governors from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti are expected to attend.

Although details remain sketchy, sources said that the sudden meeting was convened to address rising security threats, fast-track infrastructural development, and strengthen regional integration under the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN.

The governors are also expected to review ongoing collaborative security initiatives, including the operations of the Amotekun Corps, with a view to enhancing its capacity amid emerging challenges.

More details later…