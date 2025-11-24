Insecurity: US, Nigeria agree terms – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Nigeria government and the United States have agreed on some areas they need collaboration to tackle the worsening security situation in the country, the Presidency has said.

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The agreement includes the immediate implementation of a non-binding cooperation framework and establishment of a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation.

The presidency in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the United States expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning mechanisms.

The statement explained that discussions and engagements held last week between a high-level Nigerian delegation and US officials will help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.

According to the statement, the delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, met with senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

It said: “In all engagements in Washington, DC, the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasising that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines.

Terms

The delegation strongly rejected wrongful framing of the situation, saying such would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.

“Following these engagements, the United States Government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria.

This includes enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests, and the potential provision of excess defence articles—subject to availability—to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.

“The United States also expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning mechanisms.

“Both countries agreed to implement immediately a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation.”

It further said Nigeria in return, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

“The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt, ” said the statement.

It continued: “The Federal Government restates its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security, and urges citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation.”

Members of the delegation included Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation; General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence; Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, Director of Foreign Relations at the Office of the National Security Adviser and Ms. Idayat Hassan, Special Adviser to the NSA.