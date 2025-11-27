Jonathan safe, departs Guinea-Bissau – FG

Jonathan

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is safe and has left Guinea-Bissau following recent political developments in the West African nation.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja. He noted that Jonathan departed the country aboard a special flight.

According to Ebenfa, the former president left alongside members of his delegation, including senior diplomat Ibn Chambas.

“Former President Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau,” he said. “He left with a special flight with members of his delegation including Ibn Chambas.”

Jonathan had been in Guinea-Bissau on a regional assignment before the situation prompted his early departure.