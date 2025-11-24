Intersociety: 280 killed, 623 abducted in two months

…Raises Concerns Over Vatican’s Public Position on Christian Persecution in Nigeria

By Jeff Agbodo

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has reported that an estimated 280 Christians were killed and 623 others abducted between September and November 2025 in incidents linked to armed groups in parts of the country.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, the organisation said its records indicate that between November 17 and 21 alone, 388 persons—including schoolchildren, teachers, clergy, and other community members—were abducted in a series of separate attacks across several states.

According to the group, those abducted within the five-day period include a Catholic priest and others reportedly kidnapped in Southern Kaduna on November 17; a group of schoolgirls in Wasagu/Danko, Kebbi State; 38 worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara State on November 18; a church leader in Southern Kaduna on November 19; and 315 persons—including pupils and teachers—at a Catholic nursery, primary, and secondary school in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State on November 21. Intersociety also noted a reported abduction of 13 women in Askira-Uba, Borno State.

Mr. Umeagbalasi further said the organisation is concerned about what it described as inconsistencies in recent public statements from the Holy See regarding reports of violence affecting Christian communities in Nigeria. He stated that Intersociety worries that such statements could create confusion about the severity of the situation and discouraged the minimisation of documented human rights concerns.

He added that the group’s observations stem from comments reportedly made during the October 21, 2025 launch of the 2025 Religious Freedom Report by Aid to the Church in Need in Rome, where some perspectives expressed differed from the findings highlighted in the report.

Umeagbalasi emphasised the importance of clear, coordinated international advocacy on religious freedom issues, noting that global religious rights organisations, including agencies of the United States government, have continued to raise alarms about attacks on houses of worship, schools, and vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

He reiterated Intersociety’s call for greater protection of civilians, stronger policy responses, and improved cooperation between national and international partners to address the ongoing security challenges.