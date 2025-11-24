Insecurity: FG should not shut down schools but protect them – Galadima

Buba Galadima

Amidst the insecurity ravaging the country in recent weeks, a member of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Buba Galadima, has affirmed that the government should be protecting the schools instead of shutting them down.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Monday, Galadima affirmed that state governments are finding it difficult to create a balance between protecting students from insecurity and ensuring they enjoy the education they deserve.

He said, “In the first place, it is shameful to close down the schools. It’s shameful on the government, and every people in the administration and us. You cannot close down schools. What you will do is how to protect the schools.”

According to him, the government should do away with physical security and deploy technology to protect Nigerians.

“The government should forget about physical security; we have passed that stage. We need to deploy technology to detect things even before they happen. We also need to set up special squads to deal with issues even before they spring up,” The NNPP chieftain said.

Recall that due to the resurgence in the abduction of students in schools in some parts of the country, the Federal Government recently ordered the closure of 41 unity colleges with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by the Director, Senior Secondary Education, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir, on behalf of the Honourable Minister, said the closure is to prevent possible breach of security in the listed schools.

The principals of the affected schools were directed to comply without delay.

Vanguard News