Insecurity: Cross River cancels cattle movement permit to Miyetti Allah

National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo

By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar—The Cross River State Government has cancelled the cattle movement permit earlier issued to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for the movement of their cattle from Ebonyi State through Cross River to Cameroon.

The revocation was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Livestock, Aquaculture and Fisheries Development, Emmanuel Anom, and made available to newsmen in Calabar.

According to Anom, the cancellation overrides the previously issued permit.

“The Commissioner, on behalf of the Cross River State Government, hereby announces the cancellation of the movement permit earlier issued to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders for the movement of their cattle from Ebonyi State, across Cross River State, to Cameroon.

“This cancellation supersedes the previously issued permit. All security agencies are hereby directed to be vigilant and prevent any such movement through Cross River State,” he stated.