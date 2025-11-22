Ibadan gas tanker explosion kills 3

Three people lost their lives on Friday when a tanker loaded with 15 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) exploded at Idi-Iroko, Amuloko area of Ibadan.

The tanker was transferring its contents into a gas skid tank when it exploded.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement released to newsmen on Saturday.

Akinwande added that two shops and a residential building were also damaged in the explosion.

He said the agency received a distress call about the incident at exactly 7.40 p.m. on Friday from Pastor Oyebamiji.

The chairman added that the agency’s personnel immediately responded and were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found a gas tanker with registration number LSR268YC, loaded with 15 tonnes of LPG, had exploded while transferring its contents into a gas skid tank.

“The blast damaged two shops and a residential building, and three people lost their lives,” he said.

Akinwande confirmed that the bodies of the deceased had been handed over to policemen from Akanran Division.

He added that the operation was carried out with support from a crew of firemen from the Federal Fire Service, Ibadan Command.