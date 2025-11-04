Genocide: Religious extremists plotting to divide Nigeria says FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

— Insists no genocide against Christians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government on Tuesday, stated that religious extremists are behind the narrative alleging genocide against Christians in Nigeria, warning that their goal is to divide the nation.

The government firmly denied any genocide targeting Christians and urged Nigerians to be cautious of extremist agendas, encouraging reflection on national unity instead.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Idris noted that President Tinubu has remained calm amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and is actively working to ensure the international community understands Nigeria’s efforts.

Idris highlighted steps taken to enhance security, including the recent appointment of new service chiefs, as part of the government’s strategy to tackle insecurity.

Asked to respond to calls for dialogue with the U.S. and President Trump, he said President Tinubu is engaging various stakeholders and will continue discussions with religious leaders, who are seen as crucial to Nigeria’s unity.

He emphasized: “President Tinubu will continue to engage not only with the U.S. but with regional and continental bodies, as well as all international partners who have a role in supporting Nigeria to overcome criminal elements spreading false narratives that damage the country’s reputation.”

Idris stated categorically that Nigeria is not characterized by religious intolerance. “Our constitution guarantees freedom of religion for Muslims, Christians, and others alike, and the President respects this fully.”

The Minister warned against falling for extremist provocations: “These extremists want to divide Nigeria, but now is the time for unity and nation-building, not division. President Tinubu is calm and committed to resolving these issues responsibly.”

He described his meeting with the President as routine, necessary for ongoing consultation. The conversation included extensive discussion about U.S. concerns.

Idris reiterated the President’s commitment to maintaining Nigeria’s security through recent leadership changes in the armed forces.

“The government is addressing both domestic and international concerns through open communication channels with international organizations to ensure understanding of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts,” he said.Nigerians are urged to reflect on their shared nationhood and reject divisive rhetoric during this critical period. The Federal Government remains focused on fostering peace, security, and unity for the country’s future.”