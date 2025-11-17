Fire Service launches nationwide market inspections, community drills

By Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor

ABUJA: The Federal Fire Service has flagged off the 2025 National Fire Safety Week with a sweeping nationwide campaign that will see firefighters undertake school enlightenment programmes, market inspections, community drills, industrial risk assessments and public demonstrations across all states of the Federation.

Declaring the week open at the Service headquarters in Abuja, the Controller General of Fire, Samuel Olumode Adeyemi, said the initiative was designed to dismantle what he described as Nigeria’s dangerous culture of complacency towards fire disasters, widely summed up in the popular expression, “it is not my portion.”

Adeyemi said this year’s theme, “Building a Culture of Fire Safety Across Nigeria: Overcoming the ‘Not My Portion’ Mentality”, speaks directly to a behavioural pattern that has for decades undermined preventive efforts in homes, markets, offices and public spaces.

He warned that fire incidents “do not discriminate,” adding that the consequences of negligence were often catastrophic and irreversible.

The CG said the Service was modernizing its operations in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and under the guidance of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

He disclosed that technology-driven early detection systems, improved response time, enhanced personnel welfare and expanded community engagement were central to the next phase of reforms.

These measures, he noted, are critical to providing the level of fire safety cover required to support the president’s planned N1 trillion economic base.

Adeyemi also used the event to present Bankers’ Cheques to families of fallen and injured firefighters under the Group Life Insurance Scheme, describing the gesture as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices of the Service’s frontline heroes.

He expressed gratitude to insurance providers, stakeholders and the Special Duties Unit for their coordination, urging beneficiaries to manage the funds prudently while reaffirming his commitment to strengthening firefighters’ welfare systems.

In the same ceremony, the CG unveiled medals and trophies for the “CG’s Cup,” sponsored by Alhaji Kabir Lateef.

According to him, the tournament, now declared an annual event, would promote teamwork, discipline, resilience and camaraderie among personnel, with participation expected to expand to other agencies.

Speaking further on the week’s central message, Adeyemi stressed that fire safety must be viewed as a collective responsibility, not an individual wish.

He said, “Nigerians must begin to incorporate safety designs into building plans, check cooking gas cylinders, switch off electrical appliances, install smoke detectors, maintain clear escape routes and adhere to standards”.

Government at all levels, he noted, must also abandon the “Not My Portion” attitude by investing in fire hydrants, integrating fire safety into national security architecture and restoring the pride of place of fire services nationwide.

Adeyemi emphasized that creating a culture of fire safety would require broad partnerships with ministries, agencies, professional bodies and the private sector.

He acknowledged stakeholders whose collaboration, he said, continues to advance the Service’s mission of protecting lives, property and the environment.

The CG saluted the dedication of officers and men of the Federal Fire Service and urged Nigerians to adopt a new mindset – one rooted in vigilance, responsibility and knowledge.

“Let us replace the ‘Not My Portion’ mentality with ‘I am responsible for my safety and the safety of others,’” he said.