FIFA U-17 World Cup: 4 African countries qualify for Round of 16 [Full Fixtures]

Mali during the penalty shoot out during the 2023 Under 17 African Cup of Nations Semifinal match between Morocco and Mali held at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on 14 May 2023 © Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Four African countries have advanced to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Round of 16 in Qatar following the conclusion of the final group stage matches on Saturday.

The countries moving on to the knockout stage of the U-17 World Cup are Uganda, Burkina Faso, Morocco, and Mali.

Burkina Faso and Uganda secured their places in the last 16 after defeating Germany and Senegal, respectively.

Meanwhile, the likes of England, Italy and Japan joined the African duo with comfortable wins in their final group game fixtures.

Elsewhere, Korea DPR edged out Venezuela, while Uzbekistan beat Croatia on penalties to claim spots in the knockout stage.

The Round of 16 will kick off on Tuesday, November 18, setting the stage for the tournament’s high-stakes knockout phase.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Round of 16 fixtures in full

Uganda vs Burkina Faso

Italy vs Uzbekistan

Mexico vs Portugal

Brazil vs France

Switzerland vs Ireland

North Korea vs Japan

Austria vs England

Mali vs Morocco

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