Fayose attacks Obasanjo over comments at his birthday

…says you’ve lost your sanity

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose on Monday launched a fresh attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, barely 48 hours after Obasanjo made his comment at Fayose’s 65th birthday ceremony in Lagos on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Obasanjo, at Fayose’s 65th birthday, made some scathing remarks over the former governor’s abuses of his personality but said he had forgiven Fayose.

Obasanjo, speaking at the birthday celebration, recalled how Fayose sent emissaries, including former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka, to midwife the reconciliation.

The former president said, “You are not the best of my political children, but you have made achievements that must not be ignored. Even to get me to come here, you could not approach me directly. You sent Osita (Chidoka) to come and sound me out. When Osita, who also is a political child, came, I said, ‘Well, if he (Fayose) has sent you and you have delivered the message, then tell him that you have delivered the message.’

Then, you phoned me and said, ‘Ayo’, and I asked you, ‘Ayo who?’ You said, ‘Ayo Fayose.’ I told you that you can see me anytime.”

He added, “After the telephone conversation, Fayose was cautious about visiting him personally in Abeokuta.”

“You did not come directly to knock at my door. You sent Folusho as an emissary to feel the pulse, and about an hour later, you came,” Obasanjo said.

The former president also recalled how he scolded Fayose and his wife during the process he was being persuaded to grace the birthday party.

“I told your wife, ‘Madam, you and your husband, you are not Omoluabi.’ She admitted and said, ‘Baba, you are right. Please, forgive us.’ Then, when you get that, what else can I do?

“So, you have asked for forgiveness, and as far as I’m concerned, you are forgiven. But the right lessons must be learnt,” Obasanjo said.

He said 65 years on earth is worthy of celebration, while referencing a biblical verse, “Mourn with those who mourn, and rejoice with those who rejoice.”

He also paid tribute to him, saying he had made contributions worthy of note politically.

Obasanjo advised Fayose to reach out to others whom he thinks he has offended and resolve the matter. He also asked him to forgive those who have offended him.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by Media Aide to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, Fayose was quoted as having called Obasanjo unprintable names.

According to the statement, the text message by Fayose reads, “Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well. Your coming to my birthday party, which I appreciate, except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low, but I am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed to be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely, that’s where you belong.

“I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are. It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity, or should I say, it is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry, Baba, I shall set the records straight in due course of time. Lastly, I shall appreciate it if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received it, but Dangote brought you back.

“Your leopard will never change his skin,” the letter reads.

The former president replied tacitly: “Ayo, thanks for your ‘thank you’ message, which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo, who brought it, and in the same bag as he brought it, unopened by me.” Obj.”