(FILES) FIFA president Gianni Infantino looks on during a meeting with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 17, 2025. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has lost the “confidence” of the UEFA, European football’s governing body, it said in a statement on August 1, 2026, after his plan to allow private investment in the World Cup was withdrawn following a global backlash. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Wales on Monday became the first nation to publicly withdraw support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s re-election bid over his failed plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup.

Infantino announced last week he was shelving the plan, which sparked a global outcry, but the Football Association of Wales said it would not back his candidature.

“The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA president for the 2027–2031 term,” the FAW said in a statement.

“The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

“Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept.”

The election is to be held in Rabat next March.

AFP